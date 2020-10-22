Skip to Content
Sports
By
October 22, 2020 11:11 pm
Published 11:22 pm

Blackfoot tops Caldwell to advance to 4A semifinals

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Frankie Garcia's two goals send Blackfoot to a 3-1 victory over Caldwell in the 4A state boys soccer tournament Thursday.

Garcia scored his first just minutes into the game. He would add a penalty kick goal later in the first half. The Broncos would take the 2-0 lead to half. Gabe Batacan added a goal in the second half for Blackfoot.

The Broncos advance to the semifinals against Canyon Ridge on Friday. Kickoff is 3 pm at Bonneville High School.

High School / Local Sports / Videos
Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder

Dylan is a sports anchor for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content