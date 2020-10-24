Skip to Content
today at 10:59 pm
Published 11:18 pm

Blackfoot falls to Vallivue in 4A state title game

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Blackfoot tremendous season ends with a state runner up trophy. The Broncos fell 4-1 to Vallivue in the 4A boys soccer state championship game Saturday.

It started well for Blackfoot. Gabe Batacan scored just over a minute into the game to give the Broncos the lead. His second goal of the tournament. Vallivue would score the next four goals, two in each half.

The Broncos beat Caldwell 3-1 in the quarterfinals. Frankie Garcia's overtime winner lifter Blackfoot over Canyon Ridge in the semifinals.

Garcia led the Broncos with three tournament goals. Gavin Cornell picked up 15 saves in the tournament.

Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder

Dylan is a sports anchor for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

