IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Blackfoot topped Canyon Ridge 2-1 in overtime Friday to advance to the 4A boys soccer state championship game.

Frankie Garcia scored the game winner for the Broncos. That's his third goal of the state tournament. He netted two in Blackfoot's quarterfinal win over Caldwell.

Blackfoot faces Vallivue in the championship game at 2 pm Saturday at Bonneville High School.