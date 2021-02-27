State wrestling tournament begins with 5A, 4A on day one

Sports

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - Six wrestlers from east Idaho brought home individual state championships on the first day of the state high school wrestling tournament. Due to Covid adjustments, the entire 5A and 4A tournaments were held on Friday.

Thunder Ridge's Talen Eck won his first state championship in 5A 98 pounds. The freshman finished the season with a 33-4 overall record.

Another freshman bagged his first state title in the 4A 98 pounds. Blackfoot's Mack Mauger lost just one match his first year of high school wrestling. He went 39-1.

The other four individual champs from east Idaho were all seniors. The most decorated is Shelley's Kolton Stacey. He won his third state championshp after going 44-3 on the season. Stacey took the 4A 120 pound title.

Hillcrest's Lorenzo Luis captured his first state championship in 4A 152 pounds. He finished his title run with a 41-4 record.

Canyon Mansfield of Century got over the hump after two straight second place finishes. He grabbed the 4a 160 pound title and went 37-2 on the year.

Future Utah State football player Logan George brought home the 5A 220 pound championship home to Highland high school. It is his first state title after a runner up finish a year ago.

More team and individual results can be found here.