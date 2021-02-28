South Fremont goes back to back on day two of state wrestling tournament
NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - Eleven wrestlers from east Idaho took home individual titles from the 3A and 2A state wrestling tournament on Saturday. South Fremont won the 3A team title for the second straight year.
Individual champions include:
3A 98: Kolter Burton, American Falls
3A 106: Grayson Williams, American Falls
3A 152: Hunter Hobbs, South Fremont
3A 160: Kyle Richardson, Snake River
3A 182: Cody Tillery, Sugar-Salem
3A 285: Nicholas Parris, Snake River
2A 106: Hans Newby, Grace
2A 132: Clayton Lunt, Grace
2A 138: Rhet Jorgensen, Grace
2A 220: Gabe Sommers, Ririe
2A 285: Nick Gundersen, Ririe
Find full results for the 2021 state wrestling tournament here.
Comments