South Fremont goes back to back on day two of state wrestling tournament

Sports

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - Eleven wrestlers from east Idaho took home individual titles from the 3A and 2A state wrestling tournament on Saturday. South Fremont won the 3A team title for the second straight year.

Individual champions include:

3A 98: Kolter Burton, American Falls

3A 106: Grayson Williams, American Falls

3A 152: Hunter Hobbs, South Fremont

3A 160: Kyle Richardson, Snake River

3A 182: Cody Tillery, Sugar-Salem

3A 285: Nicholas Parris, Snake River

2A 106: Hans Newby, Grace

2A 132: Clayton Lunt, Grace

2A 138: Rhet Jorgensen, Grace

2A 220: Gabe Sommers, Ririe

2A 285: Nick Gundersen, Ririe

Find full results for the 2021 state wrestling tournament here.