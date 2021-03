Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Thunder Ridge opened the 2021 softball season with a 12-2 win over Skyline on Tuesday. The Titans jumped to a 5-0 lead in the first inning to take control.

Brynly Dabell led Thunder Ridge at the plate with a double and a home run. She knocked in four runs while going 2-4. The Titans also got three RBI's from Savanna Fuhriman. She went 1-3 with a triple.

Riley Blanchard knocked in the only two runs for the Grizzlies.