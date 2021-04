Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - In a non-conference matchup, Preston beat Skyline 17-6 in game one of a doubleheader. Game two saw Skyline win 9-5.

In game one, Rorie Hansen went 5 for 5 with 5 RBI for Preston. Megan Johnson drove in 4 RBI for the Indians.

In game two, Rylee Blanchard pitched a 7 inning complete game. She struck out 5 in 112 pitches of work.