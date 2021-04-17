Hillcrest, Pocatello split high powered double header

Sports

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Hillcrest and Pocatello scored a combined 59 runs Friday as they split a softball double header. The Indians won the first game 17-14. The Knights took the second game 16-12.

Cassity Jenkins homered for Pocatello in game one while going 3-5 with 5 RBI. Sydney Wilde added 3 RBI while going 3-5. Hillcrest got 2 RBI each from Hallie Causey and Bailey Egan.

Joselyn Lundblad was the star for the Knights in game two. She knocked in six runs and homered twice. She also went deep in game one. Wilde led the Indians with another 3 RBI while also hitting a home run.