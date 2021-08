Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The War Bonnet Rodeo opened on Wednesday night with some youth events taking center stage at Sandy Downs.

Mini-bull riding was the first event to take place. No competitor rode a full eight seconds. Crowd-favorite Mutton Bustin' was next and kids left with smiles on their faces.

The pros start day one on Thursday at 7 pm with bareback riding.