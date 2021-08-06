ISU’s Winward has a great showing in Day 2 of the War Bonnet Round Up

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State's Brooke Winward had a great showing in the breakway roping event on Friday night at Sandy Downs.

The Bengal rodeo star roped her calf in 2.4 seconds. That puts her in third place in the breakaway standings in the War Bonnet Round Up.

Rigby's Dirk Tavenner came out of the pen with a 5.1 time in steer wrestling.

In Saddle Bronc Riding, Blaise Freeman rode one of the toughest horses in the shoots. Freeman rode Onion Ring for a full eight seconds to get a score of 86. It put him in the top spot in the event.

The rodeo wraps up on Saturday night at 7 pm.