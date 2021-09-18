Skip to Content
Saturday high school scores – September 18

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL (SETS WON)
Bonneville 1
Wood River 2

Sugar-Salem 2
Wood River 0

North Gem 3
Clark County 0

North Gem 3
Sho-Ban 0

Challis 0
Watersprings 3

Garden Valley 0
Ririe 2

Nampa Christian 2
Ririe 1

West Jefferson 3
Butte County 1

Marsh Valley 3
Preston 1

West Side 3
Marsh Valley 0

BOYS H.S. SOCCER
Pocatello 4
Bonneville 1

South Fremont 1
Marsh Valley 6

Sugar-Salem 2
Preston 3

GIRLS H.S. SOCCER
Pocatello 2
Shelley 0

Thunder Ridge 4
Hillcrest 0

South Fremont 0
Marsh Valley 6

Sugar-Salem 1
Preston 4

American Falls 1
Teton 0


