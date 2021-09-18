Saturday high school scores – September 18
(KIFI)
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL (SETS WON)
Bonneville 1
Wood River 2
Sugar-Salem 2
Wood River 0
North Gem 3
Clark County 0
North Gem 3
Sho-Ban 0
Challis 0
Watersprings 3
Garden Valley 0
Ririe 2
Nampa Christian 2
Ririe 1
West Jefferson 3
Butte County 1
Marsh Valley 3
Preston 1
West Side 3
Marsh Valley 0
BOYS H.S. SOCCER
Pocatello 4
Bonneville 1
South Fremont 1
Marsh Valley 6
Sugar-Salem 2
Preston 3
GIRLS H.S. SOCCER
Pocatello 2
Shelley 0
Thunder Ridge 4
Hillcrest 0
South Fremont 0
Marsh Valley 6
Sugar-Salem 1
Preston 4
American Falls 1
Teton 0
