Blackfoot to host “Crazy Aces” disc golf event

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Disc golf is taking over Jensen's Grove Park this Saturday in Blackfoot.

Lucky Disc Golf is hosting the "Crazy Aces" family event. It will feature kid games as well as parent and child challenges. Organizer Lane Hill says there will also be face panting and food trucks.

"If you've never tried disc golf before, this is a great time to come out and do it," Hill said. "If you don't have a disc, we will loan you some. We'll have some treats, prizes, games and just a fun time. It should be an environment that everybody in Southeastern Idaho ought to be a part of."

