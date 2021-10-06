Thunder Ridge shuts down Madison

Sports

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Thunder Ridge girls soccer team shut out Madison, 2-0 on Wednesday afternoon.

The Titans got a goal from Sophie Mangum in the first minute of the second half. Goalkeeper Brooke Boyle also made numerous saves across the pitch to keep the Bobcats from finding the scoreboard.

Thunder Ridge will enter the 5A District 5-6 tournament as the number two seed. Madison enters at either three or four depending on Rigby's result on Thursday night.