Skyline beats Bonneville in extra time to win district title

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - With snow falling down at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex, the Skyline Grizzlies scored a goal in double overtime to beat Bonneville 3-2 on Wednesday night.

With the victory, Skyline took home the 4A Girls Soccer District Six championship. Tasha Miller scored the game-winning goal to give the Grizzlies a spot in the 4A State Tournament.

Bonneville plays Shelley on Thursday afternoon for a spot in the 4A State girls play-in game.