Saturday high school scores – December 11
BOYS SCORES
Blackfoot 59
Idaho Falls 45
Pocatello 65
Bonneville 37
Preston 63
Bishop Kelly 49
Hillcrest 54
Rigby 52
Skyline 36
Madison 66
Salmon 47
South Fremont 68
Buhl 56
Snake River 61
Mackay 23
Watersprings 85
North Gem 45
Horseshoe Bend 35
Ririe 68
Lyman, WY 62
Ririe 58
Mountain View, WY 47
Grace 56
Malad 38
GIRLS SCORES
Rigby 62
Century 34
Blackfoot 31
Preston 28
South Fremont 53
Kemmerer (WY) 22
South Fremont 61
Lyman (WY) 62
Marsh Valley 41
Teton 61
West Jefferson 34
Butte County 42
Aberdeen 56
Ririe 34
MARSH VALLEY WRESTLING TOURNAMENT RESULTS
VARSITY (INDIVIDUAL)
Rocky Morris - UNDEFEATED
Brady Dahlke - UNDEFEATED
Collin Morris - 3rd
Brock Young - 2nd
Daemon Estudillo - 4th
Dallin Worlton
Ryker Gibson - 3rd
Jayden Ketner - 4th
Tuff Solomon - 3rd
Brad Benson - 2nd
Hunter McQuivey - 2nd
Mikeeli - 4th
JUNIOR VARSITY RESULTS
Tyson Lattimer - UNDEFEATED
Gunner Johnson - UNDEFEATED
Austen Benson - UNDEFEATED
Seth Lish - 3rd
Clancy Harris - 2nd
Seth Barnes - 7th
Kyle Foster - 3rd
Ismael Christiansen - 3rd
Jason Jones - 5th
Arteiz Christiansen - 4th
