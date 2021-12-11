Skip to Content
Sports
By
today at 9:54 PM
Published 9:27 PM

Saturday high school scores – December 11

MGN Online

(KIFI)
BOYS SCORES
Blackfoot 59
Idaho Falls 45

Pocatello 65
Bonneville 37

Preston 63
Bishop Kelly 49

Hillcrest 54
Rigby 52

Skyline 36
Madison 66

Salmon 47
South Fremont 68

Buhl 56
Snake River 61

Mackay 23
Watersprings 85

North Gem 45
Horseshoe Bend 35

Ririe 68
Lyman, WY 62

Ririe 58
Mountain View, WY 47

Grace 56
Malad 38

GIRLS SCORES
Rigby 62
Century 34

Blackfoot 31
Preston 28

South Fremont 53
Kemmerer (WY) 22

South Fremont 61
Lyman (WY) 62

Marsh Valley 41
Teton 61

West Jefferson 34
Butte County 42

Aberdeen 56
Ririe 34


MARSH VALLEY WRESTLING TOURNAMENT RESULTS
VARSITY (INDIVIDUAL)
Rocky Morris - UNDEFEATED
Brady Dahlke - UNDEFEATED
Collin Morris - 3rd
Brock Young - 2nd
Daemon Estudillo - 4th
Dallin Worlton
Ryker Gibson - 3rd
Jayden Ketner - 4th
Tuff Solomon - 3rd
Brad Benson - 2nd
Hunter McQuivey - 2nd
Mikeeli - 4th

JUNIOR VARSITY RESULTS
Tyson Lattimer - UNDEFEATED
Gunner Johnson - UNDEFEATED
Austen Benson - UNDEFEATED
Seth Lish - 3rd
Clancy Harris - 2nd
Seth Barnes - 7th
Kyle Foster - 3rd
Ismael Christiansen - 3rd
Jason Jones - 5th
Arteiz Christiansen - 4th

Sports
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content