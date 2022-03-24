Skip to Content
today at 7:09 PM
Published 7:07 PM

Thursday high school scores – March 24

Sequoit Media

(KIFI)

H.S. BASEBALL
Buck's Bags Tournament
Highland 
???

Century 
Moscow

Century  2  
Ridgevue 16

Rigby 
Reynolds, OR

Rigby 
Borah

Skyview  5
Pocatello  0

Skyline 3 
Timberline 8

Sugar-Salem 3  
Blackfoot 6

Sugar-Salem 8 
Homedale 7

Blackfoot 1 
Bishop Kelly 12

Skyview 8 
Bonneville 4

GAME 1;
South Fremont 6 
Fruitland  0 

GAME 2:
Nampa Christian  9
South Fremont  10

GAME 1:
Teton 0
Snake River 16 

GAME 2:
Teton 
Snake River

Marsh Valley 5
Wood River 2

North Fremont 
Salmon

Malad 
Ridgeline, UT

GIRLS SOFTBALL
Ridgevue  6
Rigby  16

Malad  9
Marsh Valley 4

Teton 2
Snake River 3

