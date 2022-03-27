Saturday high school scores – March 26
(KIFI)
H.S. BASEBALL
BUCKS BAGS TOURNAMENT
Madison 7
Coeur d’Alene 10
Lewiston 20
Madison 7
Idaho Falls 0
Centennial 4
Highland 14
Eagle 2
Highland 20
Centennial 5
Idaho Falls 3
Eagle 13
Rigby 3
Kuna 16
Caldwell 14
Rigby 7
Moscow 5
Skyline 4
Century 0
Homedale 8
Jerome 9
Blackfoot 2
Pocatello 8
Middleton 9
Thunder Ridge 3
Capital 13
Bonneville 3
Borah 4
Emmett 6
Sugar-Salem 12
Vallivue 11
South Fremont 1
Marsh Valley 6
Ridgeview 11 (8 Inn)
GIRLS SOFTBALL
Idaho Falls 4
Owyhee 14
Idaho Falls 1
Mountain View 6
Rigby 4
Capital 12
Rigby 8
Borah 8 (tie)
Centennial 3
Madison 1
Weiser 21
Madison 5
Weiser 9
Sugar-Salem 3
Sugar-Salem 2
Homedale 12
Firth 0
West Side 15
