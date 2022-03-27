Skip to Content
Sports
Saturday high school scores – March 26

H.S. BASEBALL
BUCKS BAGS TOURNAMENT
Madison   7
Coeur d’Alene  10

Lewiston  20
Madison  7

Idaho Falls  0
Centennial  4

Highland  14
Eagle  2

Highland   20
Centennial 5

Idaho Falls  3
Eagle  13

Rigby  3
Kuna  16

Caldwell   14
Rigby  7

Moscow 5
Skyline  4

Century  0
Homedale  8

Jerome  9
Blackfoot  2

Pocatello 8
Middleton  9

Thunder Ridge  3
Capital  13

Bonneville  3
Borah  4

Emmett  6
Sugar-Salem  12

Vallivue  11
South Fremont  1

Marsh Valley  6
Ridgeview  11 (8 Inn)

GIRLS SOFTBALL
Idaho Falls  4
Owyhee  14

Idaho Falls  1
Mountain View  6

Rigby  4
Capital  12

Rigby  8
Borah  8 (tie)

Centennial   3
Madison  1

Weiser 21
Madison  5

Weiser  9
Sugar-Salem  3

Sugar-Salem  2
Homedale  12

Firth   0
West Side  15

