March 29, 2022 10:23 PM
Published 9:25 PM

Tuesday high school scores – March 29

H.S. BASEBALL
GAME 1:
Jerome  15
Century   0

GAME 2:
Jerome  10
Century 0

Pocatello  7
Blackfoot   10

South Fremont  13
American Falls 3

Marsh Valley  16
Filer  4

Snake River  9
Soda Springs  0

North Fremont  7
Firth  8

GAME 1:
Rockland  0
Wendell   14

GAME 2:
Rockland 1
Wendell 19

GIRLS SOFTBALL
Idaho Falls  12
Thunder Ridge  11

Skyline 8
Blackfoot 22

GAME 1:
Pocatello   20
Bonneville  4

GAME 2:
Pocatello  25
Bonneville  3

Hillcrest  11
Rigby  13

South Fremont   17
American Falls  0

GAME 1:
Sugar-Salem   11
Filer  7

GAME 2:
Sugar-Salem  13
Filer  12

