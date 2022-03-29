Tuesday high school scores – March 29
H.S. BASEBALL
GAME 1:
Jerome 15
Century 0
GAME 2:
Jerome 10
Century 0
Pocatello 7
Blackfoot 10
South Fremont 13
American Falls 3
Marsh Valley 16
Filer 4
Snake River 9
Soda Springs 0
North Fremont 7
Firth 8
GAME 1:
Rockland 0
Wendell 14
GAME 2:
Rockland 1
Wendell 19
GIRLS SOFTBALL
Idaho Falls 12
Thunder Ridge 11
Skyline 8
Blackfoot 22
GAME 1:
Pocatello 20
Bonneville 4
GAME 2:
Pocatello 25
Bonneville 3
Hillcrest 11
Rigby 13
South Fremont 17
American Falls 0
GAME 1:
Sugar-Salem 11
Filer 7
GAME 2:
Sugar-Salem 13
Filer 12
