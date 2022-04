POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - After a 1-3 start to the season, the Pocatello Thunder are winners of four straight, with two big wins over the Blackfoot Broncos on Friday.

The Thunder survived the second half of the doubleheader with an 11-10 walkoff victory.

The Thunder return home on Tuesday to take on Rigby.

The Broncos are back on the road on Tuesday to take on Madison.