Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 10:15 PM

Saturday high school scores – April 2

Sequoit Media

(KIFI)
H.S. BASEBALL
Pocatello  10
Hillcrest  2

Century  2
Marsh Valley  12

Game 1:
Firth 12
Shelley  2

Game 2:
Firth   2
Shelley  12

Game 1:
Rockland  1
North Fremont  11

Game 2:
Rockland  5
North Fremont  15

BUHL TOURNAMENT
Bear Lake  3
Buhl  8

KIMBERLY SPRING CLASSIC TOURNAMENT
Game 1:
American Falls  1
Filer  16

Game 2:
American Falls 0
Kimberly 17

Wood River  11
Sugar-Salem  1

Wood River  22
Teton  0

Teton  2
Kimberly 13

Sugar-Salem  8
Buhl  2


GIRLS SOFTBALL
Skyline  11
Preston  10

Game 1:
Marsh Valley  2
Homedale  12

Game 12:
Marsh Valley  5
Homedale  9

Game 1:
Highland  15
Rocky Mountain  16

Game 2:
Highland 
Rocky Mountain  22

Madison  2
Rigby  9

KIMBERLY SPRING CLASSIC TOURNAMENT
Teton  2
Buhl  15

Teton 3
Filer  22

Wood River  12
South Fremont  4

Weiser  8
Sugar-Salem  15

Sports
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content