Saturday high school scores – April 2
H.S. BASEBALL
Pocatello 10
Hillcrest 2
Century 2
Marsh Valley 12
Game 1:
Firth 12
Shelley 2
Game 2:
Firth 2
Shelley 12
Game 1:
Rockland 1
North Fremont 11
Game 2:
Rockland 5
North Fremont 15
BUHL TOURNAMENT
Bear Lake 3
Buhl 8
KIMBERLY SPRING CLASSIC TOURNAMENT
Game 1:
American Falls 1
Filer 16
Game 2:
American Falls 0
Kimberly 17
Wood River 11
Sugar-Salem 1
Wood River 22
Teton 0
Teton 2
Kimberly 13
Sugar-Salem 8
Buhl 2
GIRLS SOFTBALL
Skyline 11
Preston 10
Game 1:
Marsh Valley 2
Homedale 12
Game 12:
Marsh Valley 5
Homedale 9
Game 1:
Highland 15
Rocky Mountain 16
Game 2:
Highland
Rocky Mountain 22
Madison 2
Rigby 9
KIMBERLY SPRING CLASSIC TOURNAMENT
Teton 2
Buhl 15
Teton 3
Filer 22
Wood River 12
South Fremont 4
Weiser 8
Sugar-Salem 15
