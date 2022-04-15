Friday high school scores – April 15
(KIFI)
H.S. BASEBALL
Bonneville 10
Thunder Ridge 3
GAME 1:
Madison 12
Idaho Falls 9
GAME 2:
Madison 6
Idaho Falls 16
GAME 1
Highland 16
Rigby 2
GAME 2
Highland 14
Rigby 3
Marsh Valley 6
Pocatello 12
Shelley 1
Preston 7
South Fremont 6
Firth 16
Snake River 13
American Falls 2
Malad 9
Soda Springs 1
GAME 1:
Bear Lake 3
Chalis-Mackay 8
GIRLS SOFTBALL
GAME 1:
Hillcrest 3
Pocatello 8
South Fremont 1
Payette 2
Snake River 5
American Falls 3
Ririe 2
Firth 19
Firth 0
North Fremont 10
North Fremont 1
Malad 13
Declo 6
Bear Lake 4
SCOTT RAY TOURNAMENT:
Marsh Valley 7
West Jefferson 12
Marsh Valley 4
West Side 10
