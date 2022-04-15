Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 9:17 PM

Friday high school scores – April 15

Sequoit Media

(KIFI)
H.S. BASEBALL
Bonneville  10
Thunder Ridge  3

GAME 1:
Madison  12
Idaho Falls  9

GAME 2:
Madison  6
Idaho Falls 16

GAME 1
Highland 16   
Rigby 2

GAME 2 
Highland 14
Rigby 3

Marsh Valley 6
Pocatello  12

Shelley  1
Preston  7

South Fremont  6
Firth  16

Snake River  13
American Falls  2

Malad  9
Soda Springs  1

GAME 1:
Bear Lake  3
Chalis-Mackay  8

GIRLS SOFTBALL
GAME 1:
Hillcrest   3
Pocatello  8

South Fremont   1
Payette  2

Snake River  5
American Falls  3

Ririe  2
Firth  19

Firth  0
North Fremont 10

North Fremont  1
Malad  13

Declo  6
Bear Lake  4

SCOTT RAY TOURNAMENT: 
Marsh Valley   7
West Jefferson  12

Marsh Valley  4
West Side  10

Sports
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content