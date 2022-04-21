Thursday high school scores – April 21
H.S. BASEBALL
Highland 5
Thunder Ridge 1
Idaho Falls 6
Bonneville 10
Madison 14
Rigby 4
Blackfoot 7
Shelley 4
GAME 1:
Pocatello 2
Century 0
GAME 2:
Pocatello 10
Century 0
GAME 1:
Highland 5
Thunder Ridge 1
GAME 2:
Highland 8
Thunder Ridge 6
Firth 3
South Fremont 13
Malad 5
Snake River 11
GIRLS SOFTBALL
Rigby 22
Madison 3
Idaho Falls 14
Highland 15
Pocatello 18
Skyline 1
Malad 6
Snake River 7
Firth 10
South Fremont 20
Teton 5
Sugar-Salem 15
West Jefferson 12
North Fremont 1
