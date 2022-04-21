Skip to Content
Thursday high school scores – April 21

H.S. BASEBALL
Highland  5
Thunder Ridge 1

Idaho Falls  6
Bonneville  10

Madison  14
Rigby  4

Blackfoot  7
Shelley  4

GAME 1:
Pocatello  2
Century  0

GAME 2:
Pocatello  10
Century  0

GAME 1:
Highland  5
Thunder Ridge  1

GAME 2:
Highland  8
Thunder Ridge  6

Firth  3
South Fremont  13

Malad  5
Snake River 11

GIRLS SOFTBALL
Rigby  22
Madison  3

Idaho Falls 14
Highland  15

Pocatello  18
Skyline  1

Malad  6
Snake River 7

Firth 10
South Fremont 20

Teton  5
Sugar-Salem  15

West Jefferson  12
North Fremont  1

