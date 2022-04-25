Monday high school scores – April 25
(KIFI)
H.S. BASEBALL
Thunder Ridge 4
Skyline 7
Rigby 6
Madison 16
Hillcrest 10
Shelley 1
Teton 0
South Fremont 13
Declo 6
American Falls 0
Snake River 3
Firth 0
Bear Lake 5
Soda Springs 3
GIRLS SOFTBALL
Bonneville 0
Blackfoot 10
GAME 1:
Madison 2
Thunder Ridge 11
GAME 2:
Madison 8
Thunder Ridge 10
GAME 1:
Preston 1
Pocatello 11
GAME 2:
Preston 3
Pocatello 13
Teton 0
South Fremont 15
BOYS H.S. TENNIS
Highland 0
Idaho Falls 6
GIRLS H.S.TENNIS
Highland 4
Idaho Falls 2
