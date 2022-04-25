Skip to Content
April 25, 2022 9:47 PM
Published 9:40 PM

Monday high school scores – April 25

H.S. BASEBALL
Thunder Ridge  4
Skyline  7

Rigby  6
Madison  16

Hillcrest  10
Shelley  1

Teton   0
South Fremont  13

Declo  6
American Falls    0

Snake River   3
Firth  0

Bear Lake  5
Soda Springs  3

GIRLS SOFTBALL
Bonneville  0
Blackfoot  10

GAME 1:
Madison  2
Thunder Ridge  11

GAME 2:
Madison 8
Thunder Ridge 10

GAME 1:
Preston  1
Pocatello  11

GAME 2:
Preston  3
Pocatello  13

Teton   0
South Fremont  15

BOYS H.S. TENNIS
Highland 0 
Idaho Falls 6

GIRLS H.S.TENNIS
Highland  4
Idaho Falls 2

