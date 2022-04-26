Skip to Content
Tuesday high school scores – April 26

H.S. BASEBALL
Madison  21
Hillcrest  9

Blackfoot  5
Bonneville  0

Highland  2
Idaho Falls  7

South Fremont  10
Teton  0

GAME 1:
Rockland  6
Soda Springs  17

GAME 2:
Rockland  3
Soda Springs  16

GIRLS SOFTBALL
GAME 1:
Twin Falls  21
Thunder Ridge  16

GAME 2:
Twin Falls  8
Thunder Ridge 17

Rigby 4
Idaho Falls  5

Pocatello 7
Highland  17 (6 INN)

Bonneville  18
Shelley 10

Skyline 2
Hillcrest 13

GAME 1:
South Fremont 15
Teton 0

GAME 2:
South Fremont 10
Teton 13

Fifth  4
North Fremont 16

West Jefferson  22
Ririe  1

