Friday high school scores – April 29

H.S. BASEBALL
GAME 1:
Century  4
Madison  14

GAME 2:
Century  1
Madison  15

Skyline  0
Blackfoot  10

Hillcrest  11
Idaho Falls  5

Sugar-Salem  2
South Fremont  3  (8 inn)

American Falls  0
Marsh Valley 14

Firth  12
Challis-Mackay  0

Soda Springs  5
Malad  22

Salmon  8
North Fremont  4

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
GAME 1:
Thunder Ridge   24
Idaho Falls  6

GAME 2:
Thunder Ridge  14
Idaho Falls 5

Blackfoot   12
Bonneville  7

Rigby  7 
Pocatello 6

Madison  11
Skyline  5

Shelley  1
Hillcrest  5

West Side  6
Firth  7

Bear Lake  15
Soda Springs  4

Salmon  4
North Fremont 19

