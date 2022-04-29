Friday high school scores – April 29
(KIFI)
H.S. BASEBALL
GAME 1:
Century 4
Madison 14
GAME 2:
Century 1
Madison 15
Skyline 0
Blackfoot 10
Hillcrest 11
Idaho Falls 5
Sugar-Salem 2
South Fremont 3 (8 inn)
American Falls 0
Marsh Valley 14
Firth 12
Challis-Mackay 0
Soda Springs 5
Malad 22
Salmon 8
North Fremont 4
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
GAME 1:
Thunder Ridge 24
Idaho Falls 6
GAME 2:
Thunder Ridge 14
Idaho Falls 5
Blackfoot 12
Bonneville 7
Rigby 7
Pocatello 6
Madison 11
Skyline 5
Shelley 1
Hillcrest 5
West Side 6
Firth 7
Bear Lake 15
Soda Springs 4
Salmon 4
North Fremont 19
