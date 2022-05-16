Cue and Brews hosts 7th Annual Willie Preacher Scholarship Pool Tournament

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The game of billiards is iconic and is a game we can all enjoy playing for fun, but this past weekend in Pocatello, playing pool meant something more.

Cue and Brews hosted the 7th Annual Willie Preacher Scholarship Pool Tournament.

The event was started by Rhue Olney-Broncho, who wanted to honor the life and legacy of her late friend Willie Preacher.

Competitors came from all over to shoot their shot, making the trip from Utah, Montana, Washington, and Wyoming.

The money raised from the event will help fund scholarships for Native American students on the Fort Hall reservation.

"Our Native American students struggle and they have it harder being a Native American," Olney-Broncho said. "They can use all the help they can get. We want to help them to be able to get into college."