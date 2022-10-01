Skip to Content
Saturday high school scores – October 1

BOYS H.S. SOCCER
Marsh Valley  1
Snake River  0

Shelley  2
Pocatello  7

Twin Falls  0
Preston  3

Wood River  1
Hillcrest   0

GIRLS H.S SOCCER
Pocatello  4
Thunder Ridge  2

Preston  0
Twin Falls  3

Shelley  9
Burley  0

Marsh Valley  2
Snake River  2

H.S. VOLLEYBALL SCORES (SETS WON)
MALAD TOURNAMENT DAY 2
Marsh Valley  2
Bear Lake  1

Marsh Valley  0
Soda Springs  2

Marsh Valley 0
Bear Lake 2

Marsh Valley 2
Butte County 0

West Side  2
Ririe  0

West side 3
Malad 0

Mackay    3
Sho-Ban  0

Grace Lutheran  1
Mackay  3

Sho-Ban  0
Grace Lutheran  3

Challis  0
Watersprings  3

