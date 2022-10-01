Saturday high school scores – October 1
BOYS H.S. SOCCER
Marsh Valley 1
Snake River 0
Shelley 2
Pocatello 7
Twin Falls 0
Preston 3
Wood River 1
Hillcrest 0
GIRLS H.S SOCCER
Pocatello 4
Thunder Ridge 2
Preston 0
Twin Falls 3
Shelley 9
Burley 0
Marsh Valley 2
Snake River 2
H.S. VOLLEYBALL SCORES (SETS WON)
MALAD TOURNAMENT DAY 2
Marsh Valley 2
Bear Lake 1
Marsh Valley 0
Soda Springs 2
Marsh Valley 0
Bear Lake 2
Marsh Valley 2
Butte County 0
West Side 2
Ririe 0
West side 3
Malad 0
Mackay 3
Sho-Ban 0
Grace Lutheran 1
Mackay 3
Sho-Ban 0
Grace Lutheran 3
Challis 0
Watersprings 3