October 7, 2022 11:02 PM
Published 9:48 PM

Friday H.S. football scores – October 7

high school football
(KIFI)
Rigby  42
Highland  43

Skyline  28
Blackfoot  21

Bonneville  14
Hillcrest  16

Shelley  28
Idaho Falls  7

Preston  13
Century  33

Teton  26
South Fremont  28

Marsh Valley  14
Snake River  35

Butte County  80
Challis-Mackay  20

North Fremont  0
Aberdeen  24

Ririe  12
West Jefferson  26

Salmon 6
Firth 63

Bear Lake  62
Malad  0

North Gem  0
Watersprings  42

West Side  21
Declo  6

Wells, NV  8
Grace  72

WYOMING SCORES (FRI)
Jackson Hole 17
Green River   33

Cody  35
Star Valley   25

Big Piney - BYE 

Pinedale 0
Kemmerer 22

