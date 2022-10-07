Friday H.S. football scores – October 7
(KIFI)
Rigby 42
Highland 43
Skyline 28
Blackfoot 21
Bonneville 14
Hillcrest 16
Shelley 28
Idaho Falls 7
Preston 13
Century 33
Teton 26
South Fremont 28
Marsh Valley 14
Snake River 35
Butte County 80
Challis-Mackay 20
North Fremont 0
Aberdeen 24
Ririe 12
West Jefferson 26
Salmon 6
Firth 63
Bear Lake 62
Malad 0
North Gem 0
Watersprings 42
West Side 21
Declo 6
Wells, NV 8
Grace 72
WYOMING SCORES (FRI)
Jackson Hole 17
Green River 33
Cody 35
Star Valley 25
Big Piney - BYE
Pinedale 0
Kemmerer 22