Tuesday high school scores – October 11
(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. SOCCER
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
Thunder Ridge 5
Madison 1
Rigby 1
Highland 0
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
Pocatello 3
Preston 0
4A DISTRICT 6 SOCCER TOURNAMENT
Hillcrest 1
Blackfoot 2
GIRLS H.S SOCCER
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
Rigby 1
Thunder Ridge 2
Madison 1
Highland 5
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
Pocatello 0
Preston 2
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
Bonneville 2
Blackfoot 0
H.S. VOLLEYBALL SCORES (MATCHES WON)
Madison 3
Highland 0
Idaho Falls 3
Hillcrest 0
Marsh Valley 2
American Falls 3
Snake River 3
Filer 0
Salmon 3
Firth 2
West Jefferson 0
Ririe 3