today at 10:22 PM
Published 10:05 PM

Tuesday high school scores – October 11

(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. SOCCER
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
Thunder Ridge  5
Madison  1

Rigby 1
Highland    0

4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
Pocatello  3
Preston 0

4A DISTRICT 6 SOCCER TOURNAMENT
Hillcrest  1
Blackfoot  2

GIRLS H.S SOCCER
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
Rigby 1
Thunder Ridge  2

Madison 1 
Highland  5

4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
Pocatello 0
Preston  2

4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
Bonneville  2
Blackfoot   0

H.S. VOLLEYBALL SCORES (MATCHES WON)
Madison  3
Highland  0

Idaho Falls  3
Hillcrest  0

Marsh Valley  2
American Falls  3

Snake River  3
Filer  0

Salmon 3
Firth  2

West Jefferson  0
Ririe  3

