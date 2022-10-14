Skip to Content
Friday H.S. football scores – October 14

(KIFI)
Highland  28
Madison  22

Skyline  13
Bonneville  16

Hillcrest  22
Shelley  10

Blackfoot  44
Idaho Falls 14

Pocatello  41
Preston  21

Thunder Ridge  14
Rigby 41

Teton  6
Sugar-Salem  56

Snake River  42
American Falls  0

North Fremont  0
Firth  28

West Jefferson 
Salmon

Bear Lake 
Soda Springs

Aberdeen  8
West Side  22

Rockland    70
Watersprings  20

Raft River 14
Butte County 38

Challis Mackay 
Grace

WYOMING SCORES (FRI)
Jackson Hole  17
Powell      14

Green River  7
Star Valley   49

Big Piney 58
Wyoming Indian 12

Mountain View
Pinedale

