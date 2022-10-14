Friday H.S. football scores – October 14
Highland 28
Madison 22
Skyline 13
Bonneville 16
Hillcrest 22
Shelley 10
Blackfoot 44
Idaho Falls 14
Pocatello 41
Preston 21
Thunder Ridge 14
Rigby 41
Teton 6
Sugar-Salem 56
Snake River 42
American Falls 0
North Fremont 0
Firth 28
West Jefferson
Salmon
Bear Lake
Soda Springs
Aberdeen 8
West Side 22
Rockland 70
Watersprings 20
Raft River 14
Butte County 38
Challis Mackay
Grace
WYOMING SCORES (FRI)
Jackson Hole 17
Powell 14
Green River 7
Star Valley 49
Big Piney 58
Wyoming Indian 12
Mountain View
Pinedale