Monday high school scores – October 17
(KIFi)
DISTRICT H.S. VOLLEYBALL SCORES (MATCHES WON)
1AD2 DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
Clark County 3
Watersprings 0
Rockland 3
Leadore 0
