today at 10:36 PM
Published 9:45 PM

Friday high school football scores – October 21

Madison  0
Rigby  42

Thunder Ridge 26
Highland 44

Shelley  14
Skyline  21 (Wins District Title)

Bonneville  14
Blackfoot  38

Idaho Falls  15
Hillcrest  34

Century  7
Pocatello  31

Sugar-Salem  47  (Wins District Title)
South Fremont  19

American Falls  27
Marsh Valley  34

Snake River  41
Preston  27

Soda Springs 46
Marsing 18

Aberdeen  8
Bear Lake  16

Malad  6
West Side  60

North Gem  0
Rockland  58

Grace  32
Butte County 26

Firth  25
West Jefferson  6

Ririe 8
North Fremont 46

WYOMING SCORES (FRI)
Star Valley  48
Jackson Hole   7

Rich  35
Pinedale   7

