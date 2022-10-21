Friday high school football scores – October 21
Madison 0
Rigby 42
Thunder Ridge 26
Highland 44
Shelley 14
Skyline 21 (Wins District Title)
Bonneville 14
Blackfoot 38
Idaho Falls 15
Hillcrest 34
Century 7
Pocatello 31
Sugar-Salem 47 (Wins District Title)
South Fremont 19
American Falls 27
Marsh Valley 34
Snake River 41
Preston 27
Soda Springs 46
Marsing 18
Aberdeen 8
Bear Lake 16
Malad 6
West Side 60
North Gem 0
Rockland 58
Grace 32
Butte County 26
Firth 25
West Jefferson 6
Ririe 8
North Fremont 46
WYOMING SCORES (FRI)
Star Valley 48
Jackson Hole 7
Rich 35
Pinedale 7