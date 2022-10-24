Sugar-Salem boys soccer team wins 3A State Championship

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Sugar-Salem boys soccer team defeated Wendell 3-2 on Saturday to take home the 3A State Championship.

The Diggers got down early 1-0, but Mason Kinghorn drilled a penalty kick to tie the game at the half.

The two teams traded goals in the second half, and with minutes to go, Carts Stoddard came up clutch scoring a goal to put the Diggers ahead for good.

With the win, Sugar-Salem has now won back-to-back 3A state titles.