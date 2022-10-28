Friday State H.S. football playoffs Week 1 – October 28
(KIFI/KXPI)
5A PLAYOFFS
(2) Rigby 49
(12) Owyhee 14
4A PLAYOFFS
(2) Skyline 42
(15) Bonneville 0
(5) Blackfoot 35
(12) Hillcrest 17
(6) Emmett 13
(11) Shelley 38
(8) Pocatello 20
(9) Lakeland 14
3A PLAYOFFS
(5) Snake River 14
(12) Fruitland 27
(7) Teton 56
(10) Marsh Valley 13
2A PLAYOFFS
(6) West Side 61
(11) Cole Valley 14
(8) North Fremont 60
(9) Soda Springs 30
1AD2 PLAYOFFS
Watersprings 32
Camas County 66
WYOMING SCORES (FRI)
Lander Valley 17
Star Valley 41
Jackson Hole 10
Buffalo 21
Pine Bluffs 45
Big Piney 16