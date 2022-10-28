Skip to Content
October 28, 2022
Published 9:54 PM

Friday State H.S. football playoffs Week 1 – October 28

5A PLAYOFFS
(2) Rigby  49
(12) Owyhee  14

4A PLAYOFFS
(2) Skyline  42
(15) Bonneville 0

(5) Blackfoot  35
(12) Hillcrest  17

(6) Emmett  13
(11) Shelley  38

(8) Pocatello  20
(9) Lakeland  14

3A PLAYOFFS
(5) Snake River  14
(12) Fruitland  27

(7) Teton   56
(10) Marsh Valley  13

2A PLAYOFFS
(6) West Side  61
(11) Cole Valley  14

(8) North Fremont   60
(9) Soda Springs  30

1AD2 PLAYOFFS
Watersprings  32
Camas County  66

WYOMING SCORES (FRI)
Lander Valley   17
Star Valley   41

Jackson Hole  10
Buffalo  21

Pine Bluffs  45
Big Piney   16

