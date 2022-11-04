Skip to Content
State H.S. football playoffs Week 2 – November 4

5A PLAYOFFS
(2) Rigby  37
(10) Eagle   6

(5) Mountain View  30
(1) Highland  24

4A PLAYOFFS
(8) Pocatello  7
(1) Bishop Kelly  28

(5) Blackfoot  13
(4) Minico   28

(11) Shelley 14
(3) Sandpoint 49

3A PLAYOFFS
(8) Fruitland  21
(1) Sugar-Salem  48

(5) Buhl  32
(4) Teton  53

(7) South Fremont  13
(2) Homedale 42

2A PLAYOFFS
(4) Kellogg   20
(1) Bear Lake  46

(2) Firth  33
(3) North Fremont 0

(2) Aberdeen  34
(3) Melba    30

1AD1 PLAYOFFS
(6) Butte County 12
(3) Kamiah  16

WYOMING H.S. FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
3A:
Douglas   27
Star Valley   48

