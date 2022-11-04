State H.S. football playoffs Week 2 – November 4
(KIFI/KXPI)
5A PLAYOFFS
(2) Rigby 37
(10) Eagle 6
(5) Mountain View 30
(1) Highland 24
4A PLAYOFFS
(8) Pocatello 7
(1) Bishop Kelly 28
(5) Blackfoot 13
(4) Minico 28
(11) Shelley 14
(3) Sandpoint 49
3A PLAYOFFS
(8) Fruitland 21
(1) Sugar-Salem 48
(5) Buhl 32
(4) Teton 53
(7) South Fremont 13
(2) Homedale 42
2A PLAYOFFS
(4) Kellogg 20
(1) Bear Lake 46
(2) Firth 33
(3) North Fremont 0
(2) Aberdeen 34
(3) Melba 30
1AD1 PLAYOFFS
(6) Butte County 12
(3) Kamiah 16
WYOMING H.S. FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
3A:
Douglas 27
Star Valley 48