State H.S. football playoffs Week 2 – November 5
(KIFI/KXPI)
4A PLAYOFFS
(7) Twin Falls 21
(2) Skyline 43
2A PLAYOFFS
(4) Declo 10
(1) West Side 31
1AD1 PLAYOFFS
(2) Grace 56
(7) Raft River 26
1AD2 PLAYOFFS
Rockland 14
Dietrich 64
