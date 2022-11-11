State H.S. football playoff scores – Friday, November 11
(KIFI/KXPI)
WEEK 3 SEMI FINALS
5A PLAYOFFS
(3) Rocky Mountain 27
(2) Rigby 34
4A PLAYOFFS
(2) Skyline 42
(3) Sandpoint 28
WYOMING H.S. FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
3A CHAMPIONSHIP
Cody 7
Star Valley 14
