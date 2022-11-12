State H.S. football playoffs – Week 3 Semifinals, Saturday, Nov. 12
(KIFI/KXPI)
3A PLAYOFFS
(1) Sugar-Salem 61
(4) Teton 21
2A PLAYOFFS
(1) Bear Lake 28
(6) West Side 27 (OT)
(2) Firth 34
(7) Aberdeen 20
1AD1 PLAYOFFS
(2) Grace 38
(3) Kamiah 12
(KIFI/KXPI)
