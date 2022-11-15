Tuesday girls H.S. basetball scores – November 15
(KIFI/KXPI)
Rigby 56
Idaho Falls 51
Thunder Ridge 72
Skyline 47
Pocatello 57
Burley 21
Highland 42
Bonneville 57
Shelley 63
Preston 27
Aberdeen 55
Filer 72
