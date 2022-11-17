State H.S. football Championships scores – Thursday, November 17
(KIFI/KXPI)
2A CHAMPIONSHIP
(1) Bear Lake 8
(2) Firth 0 4th Qtr
1AD1 CHAMPIONSHIP
(2) Grace 20
(1) Oakley 58
