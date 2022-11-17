Thursday girls H.S. basketball scores – November 17
(KIFI/KXPI)
Hillcrest 31
Rigby 47
Blackfoot 43
Thunder Ridge 61
Skyline 65
Madison 58
Preston 32
Burley 24
(KIFI/KXPI)
Hillcrest 31
Rigby 47
Blackfoot 43
Thunder Ridge 61
Skyline 65
Madison 58
Preston 32
Burley 24
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.