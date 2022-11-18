Friday girls H.S. basketball scores – November 18
Shelley 69
Sugar-Salem 50
Snake River 55
Filer 27
Teton 46
North Fremont 34
Soda Springs 65
Ririe 32
Grace 50
Murtaugh 41
Mackay 45
North Gem 10
