State H.S. football championships scores – Friday, November 18
(KIFI/KXPI)
5A CHAMPIONSHIP
(2) Rigby 28
(1) Meridian 21
4A CHAMPIONSHIP
(2) Skyline 44
(1) Bishop Kelly 35 4th Qtr
1AD2 CHAMPIONSHIP
Kendrick 42
Dietrich 34
