Tuesday high school basketball scores – November 29
(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Burley 45
Pocatello 74
Aberdeen 72
Teton 81
Filer 40
Marsh Valley 64
Rockland 55
Murtaugh 40
Taylor's Crossing 30
Mackay 54
Watersprings 28
Grace Lutheran 27
GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
West Jefferson 6
Teton 61 (Mon)
Shelley 58
Bonneville 37
Idaho Falls 65
Madison 56
Pocatello 52
Hillcrest 66
Rigby 71
Skyline 35
Highland 44
Century 40
Marsh Valley 42
Filer 62
Bear River (UT) 52
Malad 40
Aberdeen 33
Grace 64
Sho-Ban 36
Leadore 55
Watersprings 40
Grace Lutheran 24