today at 11:12 PM
Tuesday high school basketball scores – November 29

BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Burley  45
Pocatello  74

Aberdeen  72
Teton  81

Filer  40
Marsh Valley  64

Rockland  55
Murtaugh  40

Taylor's Crossing  30
Mackay  54

Watersprings  28
Grace Lutheran  27

GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
West Jefferson  6
Teton  61 (Mon)

Shelley  58
Bonneville  37

Idaho Falls  65
Madison  56

Pocatello 52
Hillcrest  66

Rigby  71
Skyline  35

Highland  44
Century  40

Marsh Valley  42
Filer  62

Bear River (UT) 52
Malad 40

Aberdeen  33
Grace  64

Sho-Ban  36
Leadore  55

Watersprings  40
Grace Lutheran  24

