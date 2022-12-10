Skip to Content
today at 11:03 PM
Published 10:26 PM

Saturday high school scores – December 10

(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Pocatello  68
Idaho Falls  38

Bonneville  56
Madison  85

Blackfoot   32
Thunder Ridge  61

Buhl  53
Snake River  54

Aberdeen  71
North Fremont  68

Ririe  72
Wind River, WY  47

Ririe 64
Cokevlle, WY  38

Nampa Christian  60
American Falls  51

Leadore  35
Watersprings  64

Clark County  18
Mackay 81

Horseshoe Bend  34
Rockland  71

GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Layton Christian, UT  54
Preston  36

Marsh Valley  41
Century  59

Malad  44
Bear Lake  34

Declo   37
Aberdeen  30

Leadore  60
Watersprings  30

Rockland  50
Rimrock  24

Murtaugh  53
Butte County  33

