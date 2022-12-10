Saturday high school scores – December 10
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Pocatello 68
Idaho Falls 38
Bonneville 56
Madison 85
Blackfoot 32
Thunder Ridge 61
Buhl 53
Snake River 54
Aberdeen 71
North Fremont 68
Ririe 72
Wind River, WY 47
Ririe 64
Cokevlle, WY 38
Nampa Christian 60
American Falls 51
Leadore 35
Watersprings 64
Clark County 18
Mackay 81
Horseshoe Bend 34
Rockland 71
GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Layton Christian, UT 54
Preston 36
Marsh Valley 41
Century 59
Malad 44
Bear Lake 34
Declo 37
Aberdeen 30
Leadore 60
Watersprings 30
Rockland 50
Rimrock 24
Murtaugh 53
Butte County 33