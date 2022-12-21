Wednesday high school scores – December 21
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Logan, UT 65
Preston 75
Rockland 57
Raft River 33
GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Aberdeen 37
Ririe 50
Raft River 66
Rockland 45
TARKANIAN CLASSIC
Century 40
West 33
