Thursday high school scores – December 22
(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
West Side 50
Ririe 62
Malad 46
Grace 61
GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Sugar-Salem 55
Shelley 71
Firth 41
Malad 46
