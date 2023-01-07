Saturday high school scores – January 7, 2023
(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Hillcrest 74
Thunder Ridge 40
Shelley 48
Pocatello 68
Blackfoot 66
Preston 56
Mountain Home 38
Highland 51
Idaho Falls 59
Rigby 73
Madison 52
Skyline 40
Marsh Valley 69
South Fremont 25
Teton 70
Filer 49
Wendell 38
American Falls 48
Raft River 43
Aberdeen 72
Grace 52
Oakley 33
GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Marsh Valley 45
Teton 61
Kimberly 38
Snake River 47
Ririe 59
West Jefferson 26
Challis 30
Leadore 54
Firth 50
Salmon 29
Butte County 58
Valley 60
H.S. WRESTLING
Marsh Valley Varsity Wrestling at The Buhl Invitational
4th place out of 28 teams
1st place - Collin Morris & Ryker Gibson
3rd place - Seth Lish & Kole Dahlke
4th place - Gunner Johnson & Rocky Morris
Girls at Canyon Ridge H.S.
1st place - Josie Redman
4th place - Lydia Townsend