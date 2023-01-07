Skip to Content
Saturday high school scores – January 7, 2023

BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Hillcrest  74
Thunder Ridge  40

Shelley  48
Pocatello  68

Blackfoot  66
Preston  56

Mountain Home  38
Highland  51

Idaho Falls  59
Rigby  73

Madison  52
Skyline  40

Marsh Valley  69
South Fremont  25

Teton  70
Filer  49

Wendell   38
American Falls  48

Raft River  43
Aberdeen  72

Grace  52
Oakley  33

GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Marsh Valley  45
Teton  61

Kimberly  38
Snake River  47

Ririe  59
West Jefferson  26

Challis  30
Leadore  54

Firth  50
Salmon  29

Butte County  58
Valley  60

H.S. WRESTLING
Marsh Valley Varsity Wrestling at The Buhl Invitational
4th place out of 28 teams 

1st place - Collin Morris & Ryker Gibson 

3rd place - Seth Lish & Kole Dahlke

4th place - Gunner Johnson & Rocky Morris 

Girls at Canyon Ridge H.S.

1st  place - Josie Redman

4th place - Lydia Townsend

