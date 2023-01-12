Thursday H.S. basketball scores – January 12, 2023
(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. SCORES
South Fremont 45
Firth 58
Teton 56
Marsh Valley 50
Soda Springs 40
Aberdeen 51
Ririe 67
Salmon 24
West Jefferson 55
North Fremont 48
West Side 45
Malad 36
Mackay 34
Rockland 66
GIRLS H.S. SCORES
Thunder Ridge 59
Bonneville 56 (OT)
Minico 61
Highland 36
Hillcrest 37
Pocatello 56
Madison 56
Idaho Falls 41
Skyline 52
Rigby 65
Century 46
Shelley 60
Richifield, UT 26
Bear Lake 51
Filer 19
Star Valley, WY 51
Mackay 38
Rockland 45