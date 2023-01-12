Skip to Content
Thursday H.S. basketball scores – January 12, 2023

BOYS H.S. SCORES
South Fremont  45
Firth  58

Teton  56
Marsh Valley  50

Soda Springs  40
Aberdeen  51

Ririe  67
Salmon  24

West Jefferson  55
North Fremont  48

West Side  45
Malad  36

Mackay  34
Rockland  66

GIRLS H.S. SCORES
Thunder Ridge  59
Bonneville  56  (OT)

Minico  61
Highland 36

Hillcrest   37
Pocatello  56

Madison  56
Idaho Falls  41

Skyline   52
Rigby  65

Century  46
Shelley  60

Richifield, UT  26
Bear Lake  51

Filer  19
Star Valley, WY  51

Mackay  38
Rockland  45

