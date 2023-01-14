Saturday high school scores – January 14, 2023
(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Sugar-Salem 53
Star Valley, WY 46
North Fremont 72
RIrie 75
West Side 50
Soda Springs 46
Firth 58
West Jefferson 46
Watersprings 73
Salmon 53
Malad 27
Bear Lake 67
GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Highland 56
Blackfoot 69
Skyline 51
Hillcrest 59
Filer 40
Preston 37
Shelley 71
Minico 51
Bonneville 47
Sugar-Salem 72
Idaho Falls 40
Thunder Ridge 78
Teton 37
Snake River 57
Bear Lake 36
Grace 53
Watersprings 30
Rockland 56
Sho-Ban 39
Mackay 61
H.S. WRESTLING
BOBCAT BRAWL RESULTS
Marsh Valley 42
Skyview 40
Marsh Valley 30
Mountain Crest 48
Marsh Valley 24
Box Elder 43
Marsh Valley 41
Box Elder JV 32
Marsh Valley 18
Preston 63
Undefeated wrestler: Ryker Gibson