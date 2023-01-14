Skip to Content
Saturday high school scores – January 14, 2023

BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Sugar-Salem  53
Star Valley, WY  46

North Fremont  72
RIrie  75

West Side  50
Soda Springs  46

Firth  58
West Jefferson  46

Watersprings  73
Salmon  53

Malad  27
Bear Lake 67

GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Highland  56
Blackfoot  69

Skyline  51
Hillcrest  59

Filer  40
Preston  37

Shelley  71
Minico  51

Bonneville  47
Sugar-Salem  72

Idaho Falls  40
Thunder Ridge  78

Teton  37
Snake River  57

Bear Lake  36
Grace  53

Watersprings  30
Rockland  56

Sho-Ban   39
Mackay  61

H.S. WRESTLING 
BOBCAT BRAWL RESULTS
Marsh Valley 42
Skyview 40

Marsh Valley 30
Mountain Crest 48


Marsh Valley 24
Box Elder 43


Marsh Valley 41
Box Elder JV 32


Marsh Valley 18
Preston 63
Undefeated wrestler:  Ryker Gibson

